Ukrainian Forces repel major Russian assault in Zaporizhzhia region Tuesday, April 22, 2025 10:02:47 AM

Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully thwarted a large-scale assault involving six columns of Russian equipment in Zaporizhzhia. Russia deployed hundreds of fighters and 40 units of armored vehicles in this massive attack, but their initial infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed kilometers away from the frontline. The defensive preparations of Ukrainian forces proved effective, derailing the Russian strategy.

On April 22, the press service of "Artan", a special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, shared details and footage from the battlefield. Russia concentrated its efforts on breaking through in the Zaporizhzhia sector but faced severe setbacks. This elaborate offensive was launched shortly before the Easter holidays, involving over 300 soldiers, 40 units of armored fighting vehicles, three tanks, and about a dozen buggies, advancing in six columns.

As the columns moved, they were targeted by operators of FPV drones and artillery units. Initial strikes destroyed three BMPs approximately 8 kilometers from the frontline. The remaining columns were "picked apart" as they approached Ukrainian positions, emphasized the commander of the "Titan" special unit. Ukrainian forces effectively disrupted the Russian plan, inflicting losses: 15 units of military equipment were destroyed or disabled, and Russia lost about 100 personnel.

"Titan" revealed that they were aware of Russia's plan early on, observing the buildup of Russian equipment and manpower. Russian forces had also cleared their own minefields to facilitate the passage of military vehicles. "We were waiting for them and met them appropriately," he noted. Some Russian vehicles were hit by FPV drones or artillery, while others fell victim to landmines set by Ukrainian engineers.

"We are always prepared for any development. We know what the enemy is capable of, including the use of prohibited chemical weapons against our fighters. Despite the so-called Easter truce, the invaders continued accumulating forces, fortifying positions, and preparing for new offensives. This scenario is nothing new and the end for the occupiers will be predictable: annihilation, capture, or retreat," added the commander of "Artan."

On April 22, a Russian attack in the Zaporizhzhia region resulted in deadly consequences. A strike hit a residential building, claiming the life of a 69-year-old woman who suffered severe injuries.

