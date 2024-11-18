Ukrainian Forces repel major Russian assault near Kurakhove Monday, November 18, 2024 10:04:44 AM

Ukrainian forces have successfully repelled a large-scale attack by Russian troops near Kurakhove. The assault, backed by armored vehicles to support advancing infantry aiming to capture Ukrainian positions, was thwarted. A combined effort by Ukrainian tanks, artillery, and FPV drone operators shattered the Russian plans.

At least one Leopard 2A4 main battle tank was instrumental in neutralizing Russian armored vehicles. A video showing this operation, released by the 33rd Mechanized Brigade's press service, captures the Leopard 2A4 decisively engaging Russian armor.

The Ukrainian National Guard unit "Sharp Caps," also operating in this sector, shared footage of destroyed Russian vehicles and Russian soldiers. Intense fighting continues along this front, but the cohesive actions of Ukrainian forces have effectively repelled the Russian troops' assault.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on November 17, there were at least 35 encounters with Russian occupiers in the Kurakhove direction. Russian forces sought to advance in areas including Nova Illynka, Berestky, Voznesenka, Solntsivka, Zarya, Maksymilianivka, Dalnie, Kurakhove, and Antonivka.

Ukrainian units managed to repel 20 attacks, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Preliminary reports indicate around 128 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded.

In terms of Russian losses: On the Kurakhove front alone, at least two Russian tanks, one infantry fighting vehicle, two vehicles, two motorcycles, and one mortar were destroyed in one day. Additionally, another Russian infantry fighting vehicle and an artillery system were damaged. The "Sharp Caps" unit reported that several pieces of unarmored equipment, with Russian soldeirs inside, burned on the road. Those Russians who sought refuge in trenches were attacked by drones, leaving the invaders with no hope of escape.

