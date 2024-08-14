Ukrainian Forces repel major Russian assault near Vuhledar Wednesday, August 14, 2024 9:00:45 AM

Russian forces attempted to advance towards route 00532, which leads to the city of Vuhledar and the village of Vodiane in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk Oblast.

On the Vuhledar front, the "Chorni Zaporizhtsy" brigade, along with other units, destroyed a Russian assault group equipped with armored vehicles. The 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade reported that the Russians utilized multiple columns of equipment and a significant number of infantry..

"Thanks to the efficient and coordinated work of our brigade and adjacent units, the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade held the lines," a brigade representative said.

During the assault, the Russian command deployed infantry fighting vehicles meant to deliver troops to Ukrainian positions. The Russians sought to advance towards route 00532, leading to Vuhledar and Vodyane in the Volnovakha district. Ukrainian forces monitored the movement of the Russian armored group using reconnaissance drones, helping to accurately aim their fire. During the operation, the Russians lost at least 6 infantry fighting vehicles.

"When the enemy realized the attack was failing, the survivors attempted to flee – not all succeeded," the brigade added.

On this front, Russian forces conduct assaults using both personnel and equipment, then pause for several days before resuming their attempts.

The situation in the air is also challenging. Russians continue to actively deploy guided aerial bombs.

It's worth noting that Russian forces persistently send infantry to assault Chasiv Yar, yet fail to achieve any significant results, according to the political analyst fighting on the front, Sazonov.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.