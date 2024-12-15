Ukrainian Forces repel major Russian assault on Siversk salient Sunday, December 15, 2024 11:00:12 AM

On December 14, Russian forces launched a major assault from three directions on the Siversk salient, but were met with significant resistance from Ukrainian defenders, reported Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov.

"Russian troops attacked the Siversk salient with mechanized battle groups from three directions. More than 400 assault soldiers, up to 30 armored vehicles, 13 buggies, and 60 motorcycles, supported heavily by artillery and drones, targeted our forces to the north, east, and south of Siversk," Butusov detailed. He emphasized that this attack was the largest since the fighting for the city began in 2022.

According to Butusov, the Russian command aimed to breach Ukrainian defenses and advance 2-3 km deep to isolate the front units and dismantle the solid defensive line. The invaders meticulously prepared for this massed assault, but in vain.

"The battle was incredibly intense, as the Russians acted purposefully with disregard for casualties. The assault units were detected early and started losing men and equipment even before engaging fully. Nevertheless, some Russian units managed to infiltrate Ukrainian lines near four of our positions, allowing the enemy to deploy and land," Butusov wrote.

However, due to the heroism of the Ukrainian forces, the breach was sealed, and the Russians suffered notable losses. Butusov highlighted that the K-2 battalion of the 54th Brigade, led by Commander Kyrylo Veres, played a crucial role in the robust defense.

"In its sector alone, the K-2 battalion eliminated 32 occupiers, injured 25, and destroyed two rocket artillery systems—BM-21 Grad and the large-caliber BM-27 Uragan. They also neutralized two MT-LB with troops, damaged three armored vehicles, and destroyed four buggies and six motorcycles," the journalist reported.

It is puzzling that propagandists claim a successful assault on Siversk. Butusov revealed that the previous Russian command was dismissed due to ineffective offensives, and now commanders are striving to validate that mass attacks and tactical shifts yield success. He underscored that the actions of the Ukrainian troops holding the lines near Siversk stand as a model of effective defense operations.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.