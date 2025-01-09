Ukrainian Forces repel major Russian attack in Kursk region Thursday, January 9, 2025 1:30:08 PM

Ukrainian forces have successfully repelled a massive assault by Russian forces in the Kursk region, as reported on January 9 by the press service of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura." The announcement was made alongside battle footage.

The Russians deployed a significant amount of equipment and personnel, leading with tanks equipped with trailers to clear mines.

The assaults were carried out in six successive waves, involving attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses with tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, and even buggies—comprising roughly 50 pieces of equipment in total.

However, the press service highlighted that "Magura's" units acted "like a single mechanism," delivering a robust blow to the enemies. The result was the destruction of Russian tanks, BMP-2, BMD, APCs, buggies, and the loitering munition "Lancet," cumulatively costing Moscow tens of millions of dollars.

"The enemy's losses in personnel are staggering—with an entire company wiped out: 45 Russians killed, and 53 wounded. We maintain our formation," the brigade noted.

Earlier, the brigades communications platoon commander Oleksandr, call sign “Turetsky, detailed the capture of a trophy armored medical vehicle, "Linza," taken from Russian forces in the Sumy region during combat in 2022. Initially used for evacuating wounded, the vehicle has since been converted into a "mobile command post”.

On January 9, the head of the Kupiansk City Military Administration, Andriy Besedin, reported that Russian troops are launching assaults just two kilometers from the city. The Russian forces are attempting to reach the Svatove-Kupyansk highway to potentially advance further to the left bank of the Oskil river.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.