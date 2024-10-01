Ukrainian Forces repel major Russian offensive on Kurakhove Tuesday, October 1, 2024 2:55:13 PM

Soldiers from the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade successfully repelled a massive Russian attack in the Donetsk region, according to a video released by the brigade's press service. In this intense engagement, the Russians attempted to pierce Ukrainian defenses with 19 pieces of military hardware, including tanks.

Ukrainian paratroopers report that near the village of Kostyantynivka in the Kurakhove direction, the Russians sent 11 armored infantry vehicles into battle, reinforced by eight tanks. The advancing column of Russian forces was promptly identified and subjected to destructive fire. Ukrainian forces utilized artillery, strike drones, and aerial drops from quadcopters to neutralize the threat. Thanks to the coordinated combat efforts and fierce resistance of the paratroopers from the Tavriya Brigade, four tanks and two armored vehicles were destroyed.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 23 Russian troops. An equal number were wounded, and facing significant losses, the remaining enemy vehicles began to retreat.

It is notable that Ukrainian forces have consistently repelled large-scale Russian assaults in the Kurakhove direction within the Donetsk region. The Russians have repeatedly used armored vehicles and large numbers of infantry in their attempts to seize Ukrainian positions and settlements. Nonetheless, the steadfast Ukrainian Forces continue to hold their ground, inflicting significant losses on the Russian troops during these fierce battles.

