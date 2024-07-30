Ukrainian Forces repel massive Russian armored assault on Kurakhove Tuesday, July 30, 2024 8:24:00 AM

Russians have made yet another failed attempt to advance on the Kurakhove front, the Air Assault Forces of Ukraine reported. According to the Ukrainian command, this was the second significant assault in recent times, with Russian forces deploying 57 armored units in an attempt to break through Tavrian paratroopers' defenses. The assault was repelled once again.

During this battle, the Russians used 10 tanks, 47 infantry fighting vehicles, 10 motorcycles, and one buggy. Despite this immense volume of armor, all of the attack attempts were thwarted. Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed 12 armored vehicles, eight Russian tanks, nine motorbikes, and one buggy during the battle. Thirty-six Russians were killed and another 32 wounded.

Footage released online showcases the combat operations of Ukrainian artillerymen, drone operators, anti-tank units, engineers, and infantry.

Command has suggested that this video be shown to every Russian who still plans to participate in the war against Ukraine.

Wounded Russian assault troops, with limbs torn off, can be seen in a panic, attempting to crawl away from the battlefield, having felt the wrath of the Ukrainian paratroopers.

On July 25, it was reported that Ukrainian forces destroyed another 1950s-era gun used by Russian forces. According to journalists, the M-46 gun fires 130mm shells that are no longer produced in Russia. Nevertheless, Russian forces continue to use this weapon thanks to ammunition supplied by North Korea and Iran.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.