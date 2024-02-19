Ukrainian forces repel multiple Russian assaults in Zaporizhzhia region Monday, February 19, 2024 10:00:25 AM

Ukrainian forces have repelled 10 Russian attacks on the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, reported Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Operational-Strategic Grouping of Forces (OSGF) Tavriia.

"The Russians have reverted to the tactic of using small assault units with the support of several armored vehicles. These offensive attempts are being stopped; the enemy in the vicinity of Robotyne is being destroyed," he wrote.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) have solidified their positions on new defense lines and repelled five enemy attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Lastochkyne, and Pervomaiske. Ukrainian troops are successfully thwarting Russian attempts to advance.

"On the Marinka front, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near the towns of Heorhiivka, Peremoha, and Novomykhailivka, where the enemy, supported by aircraft, made 18 attempts to break through our defense," Tarnavskyi highlighted.

In total, within the Tavriia OSGF zone of responsibility, the Russians launched 26 air strikes, conducted 33 assaults, and carried out 803 artillery bombardments over the past day. The operational area's reported enemy losses included 624 killed, four tanks, 21 armored vehicles, four artillery systems, seven vehicles, and a UR-77 mine-clearing system known as Zmey Gorynych.

Moreover, the Ukrainian Forces destroyed an enemy ammunition convoy and neutralized or downed 239 various drones.

There had been earlier reports that the Russians managed to breach defenses southwest of Verbivka in the Zaporizhzhia region. In response, the UAF are attempting to address this breach.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.