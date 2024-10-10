Ukrainian Forces repel renewed Russian attempts to regain control in Kursk Region Thursday, October 10, 2024 10:48:35 AM

In a developing situation on the front lines, Ukrainian Armed Forces report that Russian forces have advanced and are now attempting to establish control near the village of Lyubimovka. Russian troops have renewed efforts to recapture the settlement in the Kursk region, a territory Russian media had already claimed to have seized multiple times. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) assert that Russian forces are launching these assaults "in great numbers," according to Lieutenant "Alex" of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"The aggressors are pushing into KurPR (Kursk People’s Republic), assaulting L.P. Lyubimovka (which they have claimed to 'capture' multiple times), deploying around 30 units of equipment," Lieutenant Alex reported. He further noted that 15 units of Russian military equipment were destroyed while attempting the advance, but the Russian forces have made progress and are trying to consolidate their positions, with battles ongoing.

This report is corroborated by Stanislav Bunatov, known by the calls sign "Osman," who noted that Russian forces have "amassed" heavy equipment. He also shared a striking account of Russian military operations on October 9 as their offensive began.

According to Bunatov, Russian soldiers advanced on foot, carrying all their gear, including ammunition boxes, while the AFU targeted them with artillery, FPV drones, and mortars. This resulted in chaos, with soldiers fleeing and leaving behind both dead and injured. Reports suggest Ukrainian forces picked up the wounded and asked why they were advancing on foot, receiving an intriguing explanation.

"Which leads to the question: 'Where is the equipment?' Apparently, it exists, but to avoid accusations of inaction, commanders maintain loss statistics during assault operations while preserving equipment because they 'plan their operations well,' thus creating 'Heroes of Russia'," Bunatov concluded.

Notably, Bloomberg reported on October 10, citing unnamed U.S. officials, that Ukraine could hold onto the Russian territory in the Kursk region for several more months. The publication highlighted that Russian forces appear focused on offensives in eastern Ukraine, limiting their actions in the Kursk area. Consequently, Ukraine hasn't yet faced significant logistical challenges in the Kursk region.

