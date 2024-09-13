Ukrainian Forces repel Russian advances near Selydove, inflict heavy casualties Friday, September 13, 2024 10:00:59 AM

Russian Armed Forces continue to occupy the dacha complex beyond the railway, but conditions remain harsh for them as they are actively targeted by Ukrainian drone operators.

In the area near the town of Selydove in the Donetsk region, Russians managed to advance closer to the city. They crossed the railway, but their stay beyond the tracks was short-lived, reported on the Telegram channel "Officer+" by a lieutenant of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the call sign "Alex".

"Yes, they crossed the railway near the destroyed bridge behind Selydove. They were driven out in the morning: 4 wounded, 2 killed. They were driven to the other side," he informed.

The military officer noted that Russians remain in the dacha complex beyond the railway, but the situation is tough as they are actively targeted by Ukrainian drone operators who provide them with an "interesting experience."

In the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' update on September 13, it was reported that on the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces halted 36 assault and offensive actions by the aggressor towards Vozdvyzhenka, Novoalexandrovka, Zelenyi Pol, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selydove, and Mykhailivka. The highest concentration of Russian attacks was in the areas of Hrodivka and Novohrodivka.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.