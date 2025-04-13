Ukrainian Forces repel Russian armored assault near Toretsk Sunday, April 13, 2025 12:00:48 PM

In another bold move, Russian forces sent armored vehicles toward Ukrainian positions only to suffer losses yet again. Near Toretsk, Ukrainian troops turned the Russian armored column into a pile of burning wreckage.

Once more, Russia attempted a direct assault on Toretsk and once more faced a fiery defeat. A mechanized column aimed at breaching Ukrainian defenses was obliterated through the coordinated efforts of the 28th Mechanized Brigade and the 1004th Brigade. With the help of Ukrainian reconnaissance, artillery, and drones, the Russian vehicles and infantry were left in ruins. A video showcasing the destruction was shared by the brigade's press service on Facebook.

In the Toretsk area, Ukrainian fighters of the 28th Mechanized Brigade, in coordination with the motorized infantry battalion of the 1004th Security and Service Brigade, repelled a Russian assault attempt. The occupiers launched an attack with armored vehicles, banking on surprise and favorable weather conditions. However, they were detected in advance by aerial reconnaissance, leading to artillery and drone strikes.

With precision strikes, the military breached one armored vehicle's defenses, causing the troops inside to scatter into the woodlands before setting the vehicle ablaze. As the remaining vehicles commenced withdrawal, they faced relentless attacks.

Operators from the Snipe Divisions "Spalakh" and Kurt&Company, as well as Ukrainian infantry supported by FPV drones and bomber drones, targeted the Russian armored vehicles and infantry. Those attempting to seek cover were dealt precise blows from both air and ground forces.

Geolocation from footage confirmed the northern outskirts of Toretsk — in the area of the village of Druzhba — as the scene of the attack.

The battle for Toretsk has been ongoing since late August 2024. Russian forces managed to make some inroads into the city, but the urban landscape and the effective deployment of Ukrainian drones have thwarted large-scale assaults. The Russians penetrate in small groups, avoiding direct columnar assaults for evident reasons.

Previously, in January-February 2025, forces of the 28th Brigade and the assault brigade "Luit" executed a maneuver encroaching into the city center from the north and west. They succeeded in clearing the vicinity of the "Toretsk" mine and seizing control of a crucial high point — the adjacent spoil heap.

Yet another armored column attack has ended in failure. Ukraine continues to hold and counterattack at key points, maintaining control over critical positions, and inflicting heavy losses on the Russian troops.

