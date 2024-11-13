Ukrainian Forces repel Russian assault as troops disguised in Ukrainian uniforms attempt breakthrough near Kupyansk Wednesday, November 13, 2024 2:54:00 PM

Russian forces attempted to break through Ukraine's defenses while reportedly wearing Ukrainian military uniforms, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It's reported that Russian assault groups launched attacks in four waves, deploying around 15 pieces of equipment in total, including tanks, armored combat vehicles, and a UR-77 mine-clearing vehicles.

"The fact that some Russian soldiers were dressed in uniforms resembling those of the Ukrainian Armed Forces violates international war laws and constitutes a war crime," stated the General Staff.

Ukrainian forces successfully repelled the assaults, destroying all Russian armored vehicles and neutralizing a substantial portion of the occupying soldiers.

Andriy Besedin, head of the Kupyansk City Military Administration, noted that the Russians are deploying significant amounts of armor and personnel as they attempt to push Ukrainian Forces back in near Kupyansk.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.