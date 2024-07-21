Ukrainian Forces repel Russian assault in Serebryansky forest Sunday, July 21, 2024 9:28:19 AM

krainian drone operators rapidly deployed to assist their comrades, blitzing Russian infantry entrenched in defensive positions and making a push to seize a bunker. The press service of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade released a video illustrating the elimination of the Russian troops, confirming that the Ukrainian forces have retained control over their position in the Luhansk region near the Serebryansky forestry area.

The skirmish involved several soldiers from the 115th Brigade's rifle battalion, part of the 63rd Brigade, who were holding their positions. Despite the inequality of the fight, Ukrainian fighters, supported by FPV drone strikes, were able to turn the tide and destroy the Russians.

"Relentless! A few of our warriors held their ground in unequal combat against the enemy entrenched in the trenches," the brigade's statement reads.

Drone strikes effectively neutralized the Russian assault group, allowing Ukrainian infantry to come out and clear the trenches. The Serebryansky Forest has been a defensive stronghold for various Ukrainian units since late summer 2022, with the Azov brigade's forces amongst those who have fought there in recent months.

Intense battles continue daily in and around the Serebryansky Forest. This has left the once vast forest reduced to mostly charred and partially felled tree trunks due to relentless artillery barrages and Russian air bombings aiming to disrupt Ukrainian defensive efforts.

