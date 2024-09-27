Ukrainian Forces repel Russian assault near Selidove Friday, September 27, 2024 12:00:36 PM

A soldier from Ukraine’s Armed Forces, known by the call sign "Alex", has reported attempts by Russian troops to break through the defensive lines of Selidove from the southern flank in Donetsk Oblast.

The Russian attack, however, ended unsuccessfully, as per an update posted the Telegram channel "Officer+" by "Alex".

"From the southern flank, the enemy just attempted to break through towards Selidove. One BMP and one tank advanced from the spoil heap area south of the city. At the very beginning, our guys successfully neutralized the tank, and the BMP faced its doom in the region of our kill zone. Overall, the guys managed to handle the enemy logically, without unnecessary efforts or panic," "Alex" reported.

He further noted that the task of neutralizing enemy armor was executed by fighters from the 15th Operational Brigade "Kara-Dag".

Additionally, the Telegram channel "Skadovsk Defender" published footage of the "Kara-Dag" fighters striking Russian forces who had encroached into Mykhailivka, near Selidove. These strikes were carried out by a special-purpose strike drone company "Crow company" from the 15th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine.

The morning briefing from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on September 27th mentioned that Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 42 Russian assault actions in areas surrounding several settlements, including Zelene Pole, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka, Selidove, Marynivka, and Krasnyi Yar throughout the previous day. The heaviest concentration of these attacks occurred near Selidove and Marynivka.

In a related update, a Ukrainian military figure "Muchnyi" recently mentioned on September 24th that Ukrainian troops were forced to redeploy from Zhelane Druhe towards the Kurakhove direction.

