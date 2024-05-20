Ukrainian Forces repel Russian assaults and stabilize positions in Kharkiv region amid intense battles near Vovchansk Monday, May 20, 2024 11:00:08 AM

Ukrainian forces are attempting to push back Russian troops towards Hlyboke and around the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. Russian forces are reportedly trying to secure positions within residential areas, said spokesperson for the Khortytsia operational-strategic grouping, Nazar Voloshin.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have partially stabilised the situation near Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. According to Voloshin, Russian troops are attempting to breach the Ukrainian Defense Forces' lines near several settlements, Voloshin said in a comment to LIGA.net.

Voloshin highlighted that Russian forces are trying to break through near Vovchansk, Staritsya, Lyptsi, and Zelenу. The enemy is reportedly combining ground assaults with airstrikes. Ukrainian forces have managed to stabilise the situation on the Strilecha -Hlyboke front, reducing the number of Russian assaults. Additionally, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks south of Hlyboke and Lukyantsi.

"Defense forces are trying to drive the occupying troops towards the settlement of Hlyboke and the area around Vovchansk, where the enemy is attempting to establish control in residential areas, but our defenders are preventing them from doing so," said Voloshin.

He noted that the main efforts of the Russian Armed Forces are concentrated on the Strilecha -Lyptsi front and the occupation of Vovchansk, with the aim of subsequently advancing to the Bilyi Kolodyaz and launching an offensive against the rear of the Ukrainian Forces.

Voloshin also mentioned that Ukrainian troops have partially reclaimed positions captured by the Russian troops, eliminated a significant number of Russian personnel, and taken some prisoners. Currently, measures are underway to strengthen Ukrainian defensive positions and improve tactical situations on certain fronts. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are fortifying defense lines, enhancing defense in border areas of the Kharkiv region, and focusing on preventing Russian advances further into Ukraine and disrupting enemy plans.

On 20 May, the Ukrainian General Staff announced that Russian forces had begun storming Ukrainian positions towards the village of Starytsya in the Kharkiv region. At the same time, Defense Forces started repelling the enemy attack, and the situation remains under control.

On the same day, Yurii Fedorenko, commander of the Achilles UAV Strike Battalion of the 92nd Mechanized Brigade, stated that Russian forces are attempting to initiate street fighting in Vovchansk. However, the Ukrainians managed to push them back from several positions.

