Ukrainian Forces repel Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia region Saturday, February 17, 2024

Russian troops began an offensive in the Zaporizhzhia direction, which was successfully repelled by Ukrainian military, reported Junior Sergeant Stanislav Bunyatov of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' 24th Assault Battalion Aidar on his Telegram channel "Sniper Speaks."

According to Bunyatov, the Russians sent a column of tanks and armored vehicles to the Ukrainian positions. Within minutes, it became clear that the Ukrainian Forces had "slowed down" the enemy’s IFVs and APCs. "They're trying to make their way to Rabotyne but are failing. They used to come at us even harder and in greater numbers," he said.

Adding details, Bunyatov noted that the Ukrainian Forces had repulsed the infantry assault and maintained their positions. Significant number of Russian armored vehicles were destroyed, while some retreated.

"Down goes another tank, with several more units pressing on. An FPV (presumably a drone) hit and destroyed a BMP-3, and the infantry in it — out of commission. One tank and BMP continue to advance on our positions. Another two BMP-3s with infantry were taken out by our FPV. Yet from various directions, the assault persists, a tough day indeed. They have an abundance of equipment; our FPVs are on fire today. Tired of counting the losses," he updated on the fight at a particular Zaporizhzhia front sector.

In the Officer+ Telegram channel, run by a Ukrainian lieutenant with the call sign "Alex," a video was posted showing the Russian troops retreating after a failed assault. "Here are the 'pantsless boys' fleeing the unsuccessful assault near Rabotyne. Over a dozen pieces of enemy equipment with troops advanced on our positions. The majority of it was destroyed, nearly all. The infantry dismounted and they were immediately attacked by our FPV drones. The severely wounded and some survivors fell into our trenches, and our soldiers finished them. The assault was completely unsuccessful," he recounted.

He hinted that this assault could be the prelude to something larger, saying, "We wait and prepare" .

In the Ukrainian Armed Forces' evening report on February 17, attacks by enemy forces near Rabotyne area were. "On the Zaporizhzhia axis, four enemy attacks were repulsed west of Verbivka and Rabotyno in Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy also carried out an airstrike in the Novodarivka area of Zaporizhzhia. More than 20 settlements, including Levadne, Malynivka, Zheleznodorozhne, Charivne, Novoandriivka, and Lobkove in Zaporizhzhia, were shelled with artillery and mortars," the statement reads.

On February 17, the Institute for the Study of War reported that Ukrainian Forces advancd northwest of Rabotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, where they established new defense positions near the village of Kamianske.

