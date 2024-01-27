Ukrainian forces report 770 additional Russian soldiers killed in 24 hours, totaling over 381,000 since invasion began Saturday, January 27, 2024 9:37:03 AM

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have killed a further 770 Russian combatants, bringing Russia's military fatalities since the start of its full-scale invasion to approximately 381,370 personnel, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their Facebook page.

The cumulative battle losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 27 January 2024 are estimated to be:

- Personnel – approximately 381,370 killed (+770)

- Tanks – 6,271 destroyed (+6)

- Armoured combat vehicles – 11,652 destroyed (+15)

- Artillery systems – 9,085 destroyed (+3)

- Multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) – 972 (+0)

- Air defense systems – 660 (+0)

- Aircraft – 331 (+0)

- Helicopters – 324 (+0)

- Operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) – 7,037 destroyed (+4)

- Cruise missiles – 1,845 (+0)

- Ships/boats – 23 (+0)

- Submarines – 1 (+0)

- Vehicles and tanker trucks – 12,072 destroyed (+8)

- Special equipment – 1,433 destroyed (+8)

