Ukrainian Forces report erratic Russian assault tactics in the South Saturday, January 27, 2024 1:30:20 PM

Ukrainian forces are witnessing erratic behavior from the enemy, with the Russian troops in the South ramping up and then scaling down assault operations, said Natalia Humeniuk, head of the United Press Center of the Operational Command South, during a broadcast on the ‘United News’ telethon.

“We are observing some sort of 'tachycardia' in their assaults. They increase them, then decrease, nervously retreating to their positions with losses. Then they develop some dreadful plans and return to the assault—this time on foot, without the protection of armored vehicles, and having suffered losses, they return to their starting point,” she noted.

Humeniuk also stated that throughout the day, four clashes had been recorded. The Russians attempted to test the strength of the Ukrainian defenders' positions, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue their work to consolidate on their positions and expand their footholds.

It was reported earlier that Ukraine has obtained evidence that Russia might be using missiles from North Korea. Ukrainian investigators have disclosed that Russia could have employed North Korean-manufactured missiles during an attack on Kharkiv on January 2nd.

