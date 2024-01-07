Ukrainian Forces report substantial Russian losses on Avdiivka front Sunday, January 7, 2024 12:30:00 PM

The Russian troops have suffered huge losses on the Avdiivka front as of January 7, 2024, with hundreds of units of their damaged armored vehicles now rusting in the fields, stated Anton Kotsukon, spokesman for the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, during the "Unified News" telethon.

The situation on the Avdiivka front remains steadily difficult yet controlled. After a brief lull, combat has intensified, with the enemy mounting more large-scale attacks and occasionally deploying armored vehicles, noted the serviceman.

Hundreds of Russian armored vehicles have been destroyed, including over 200 tanks in the Avdiivka direction alone. "When you consider the loss of armored vehicles numerically, not every European country possesses an army with such an amount of equipment that the Russians have lost just on the Avdiivka front," emphasized Kotsukon.

He further commented that due to the to the fact that the Russians cannot make significant headway on the battlefield, they have recently started launching heavy missile attacks on rear cities, including Pokrovsk and Mirnograd.

Kotsukon also mentioned that while the Russians mainly use FPV drones during daylight hours, there have been recent instances of them equipping drones with thermal vision for nighttime operations.

"The Russians are trying to use them to control the roads and target moving equipment. However, our guys are also coming up with various countermeasures against these drones. It's an endless clash of sword and shield—when something new emerges among strike drones, something is also developed to counteract it," he explained.

Previously, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian military had repelled 13 attacks on the left-bank bridgehead.

