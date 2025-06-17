Ukrainian Forces report surge in Russian surrenders near Lyman Tuesday, June 17, 2025 3:33:05 PM

In the face of harsh conditions and abandoned by their leaders, Russian soldiers near Lyman are surrendering in droves, according to Ukrainian military officers. Senior Lieutenant Rostyslav Yashchishyn of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade reported a dramatic increase in Russian combatants opting for capture, often due to being left without food or water. As per the Army Inform, these surrenders include both Russian soldiers and foreigners, the latter having joined the Russian Armed Forces in pursuit of citizenship. "They didn’t initially come here to surrender. They fight as long as they can, but given the hopelessness of their situation, they eventually surrender," explains Yashchishyn.

In a twist, some prisoners of war, hailing from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Armenia, joined the Russian military campaigns to earn citizenship, suggesting their primary aim is financial gain and acquiring a Russian passport, Yashchishyn notes. The route to citizenship apparently involves a year-long military contract.

Meanwhile, on June 17, DeepState analysts signaled a shift, noting the Russian advance toward the main highway to Sumy. However, military analyst Oleksiy Hetman downplayed the threat, emphasizing that Russia had expended its offensive momentum after breaching Ukraine's most vulnerable defenses in this part of the region.

On June 16, the "Rubezh" Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard reported the Russian forces have persistently resorted to prohibited chemical weapons for over three weeks during assaults in Donetsk, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

