Ukrainian Forces reportedly attempt border breach in Russia's Belgorod region, triggering evacuations Tuesday, March 18, 2025 9:23:51 AM

Russian war bloggers report that Ukrainian forces have attempted to breach the border in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district of the Belgorod region, Russia.

The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has stated that the situation near the border is tense. According to local Telegram channels, authorities are evacuating border villages. Russian Telegram channels claim that Ukrainian forces tried to cross the border at the settlements of Grafovka and Demidovka, near the border with the Kursk region. Sources like Archangel Spetsnaz, Alex Parker Returns, Zapiski Veterana, and military correspondent Yuri Kotenok have posted about the incident.

The Telegram channel Archangel Spetsnaz asserts that the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not manage to break through the Russian defense lines. Governor Gladkov reported that the Krasnoyaruzhsky district was shelled, describing the border situation as complex. According to his statements, three civilians were injured. They were on a bus that was reportedly hit by an explosive device, potentially a "petal mine," as noted by Mash.

Local media and Telegram channels also report the evacuation of border villages. The channel Belgorod — Molniya notes that residents of Ilek-Penkovka and Terebreno are being evacuated, while the channel Pepel indicates that Grafovka is also being evacuated. The channel Bletgorod claims that authorities have closed the entrance to the district center of Krasnaya Yaruga: "Based on our information, all vehicles are being turned back. Exiting the village is possible."

Local Telegram channels are publishing photos, purportedly of a school in Grafovka, significantly damaged by shelling.

Last week, it was reported that Ukrainian Armed Forces had left the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region. A map published over the weekend by the Ukrainian army's General Staff shows that Ukrainian forces control part of the Kursk region along the border with Sumy but have retreated from Sudzha.

