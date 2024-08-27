Ukrainian Forces reportedly attempt breakthrough in Russia's Belgorod region Tuesday, August 27, 2024 12:00:01 PM

On the morning of August 27, Ukrainian military forces reportedly attempted to break into the Belgorod region of Russia.

The pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Shot was the first to report on the attempted breakthrough in Belgorod. According to the channel, approximately 60 Ukrainian soldiers initiated the operation around 8:00 AM near the village of Nekhoteevka. The group allegedly included eight armored vehicles.

Later, reports surfaced of 200 Ukrainian soldiers and several infantry fighting vehicles in the Nekhoteevka area. Additionally, it was reported that 300 Ukrainian soldiers engaged in combat near the Shebekino border checkpoint in the Belgorod region.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed information regarding the attempted Ukrainian breakthrough in Belgorod. He wrote, “According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the situation at the border remains complex but controllable. Our military is conducting routine operations. Please remain calm and trust only official sources of information.”

Meanwhile, Russian military channels have offered conflicting reports regarding the attempted breakthrough. Some wrote about "regular skirmishes with small groups of Ukrainian forces," while others mentioned a "small battle" near Nekhoteevka and no combat activity near the Shebekino checkpoint. One channel described the situation as a "minor fuss," adding that "everything is normal now."

