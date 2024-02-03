Ukrainian Forces reportedly expand bridgehead on the left bank of Dnipro river Saturday, February 3, 2024 4:40:12 PM

In the village of Krynky in the Kherson region, the Ukrainian Forces have reportedly expanded their bridgehead advancing westward from the village, reported the Russian war blogger Romanov.

"The enemy [Ukrainian Forces] has made progress in the western part of the local area," wrote Romanov. A day later, he published a map showing that the Ukrainian Forces had moved approximately 300 meters to the west.

His statement provoked controversy within the pro-Russian community, with some propagandists accusing him of lying and "discrediting" the Russian army.

In response, Romanov went to the Russian General Staff headquarters in Moscow, naively trying to report the real and dire front-line situation to the military command he believed was being deceived.

"The local leadership hides the real situation from the General Staff so that the General Staff doesn't reprimand them. The General Staff, in turn, without having objective information about the real situation, makes plans that are out of touch with reality. The adversary in Krynky has indeed advanced, and like last time, I have all the evidence of their presence, including a two-story building," the blogger explained.

Russian Forces have made bitter and futile attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their stronghold in the village of Krynky, Kherson region, on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The Russian armed forces' operations have been so blood-soaked and senseless that soldiers have begun to revolt, reports the Russian Telegram channel Airborne Forces for Honesty and Justice, which is reportedly linked to the officers from the Russian group of troops Dnieper.

The channel insists that the issues have emerged within the ranks of the recently established 328th Airborne Assault Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, whose command, over recent months, has been trying to seize Krynky.

"The 328th AAR of the 104th AAD is spent! The soldiers are rebelling. They don't want to participate in another assault on Krynky tomorrow, even under threats of execution. They do not believe in success and are tired," the channel explained.

According to the same source, the soldiers blame General Teplynsky, who commands the troops in this area, for these failures.

