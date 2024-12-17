Ukrainian Forces reportedly kill 50 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region Tuesday, December 17, 2024 10:56:47 AM

Ukrainian drone operators have reportedly killed 50 North Korean soldiers and injured another 47 over a span of three days, according to Ukraine's Special Operations Forces Command.

Fighters from the 8th Special Purpose Regiment of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces, named after Prince Iziaslav Mstislavich, claim to have eliminated 50 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region within a three-day period, as stated by the press service of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces Command.

Additionally, command officials assert that Ukrainian special forces destroyed two Russian armored vehicles, two trucks, and one quad bike. The press service indicated that the fighting is ongoing.

On December 16, it was seemingly the first time DPRK soldiers were captured on video by a Ukrainian drone. A Ukrainian Telegram channel, WarArchive, published videos and photos showing at least three individuals who appear to be North Korean soldiers.

Pentagon spokesperson General Patrick Ryder confirmed the losses among DPRK military personnel in the Kursk region on the evening of December 16. According to the Pentagon, DPRK forces suffered casualties, both wounded and killed.

On December 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released a video allegedly showing Russian soldiers attempting to burn the face of a wounded North Korean soldier, claiming that Russians are attempting to conceal the losses among DPRK fighters in the conflict against Ukraine.

