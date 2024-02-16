Ukrainian forces reportedly reclaim some positions in Avdiivka amid escalating hostilities Friday, February 16, 2024 11:00:52 AM

In the Avdiivka district of Donetsk province, an extraordinarily fraught situation has enveloped the Defence Forces where Ukrainian defenders managed to recapture some positions, said Junior Sergeant Stanislav Bunyatov from the 24th Aidar Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on his Telegram channel Speaking Sniper.

"In the forest and dense woodland to the west of Avdiivka, our guys have reclaimed some positions, thrashing the bastards with anti-tank mine drops. Holding these positions is crucial because they control the path to our dirt road," he explained.

Fighters of the 3rd Assault Brigade have reported that the Russian Armed Forces drop around 60 bombs a day on the coke chemical plant in Avdiivka and have been using phosphorus munitions, which result in the ignition of fuel oil tanks. The toxic fumes are spreading across the entire facility.

The Ukrainian General Staff's morning report on February 16 stated that on the Avdiivka front, the Ukrainian Forces continue to hold back the Russian troops, who keep making attempts to encircle the city. "Over the past day, the Defence Forces repelled 28 enemy attacks in the areas of Avdiivka, Lastochkine, and also fended off five further assaults near Pervomaisk and Nevelske in the Donetsk Oblast. In line with our decisions, there is ongoing planned reinforcement of the units and maneuvering of the troops in threatened areas," the report said.

On February 15, analysts from the Institute for the Study of War reported that the Russian Armed Forces are unable to perform a successful operational encirclement or envelopment of the Ukrainian Forces in Avdiivka.

