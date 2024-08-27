Ukrainian Forces resume push into Kursk region Tuesday, August 27, 2024 11:00:00 AM

Russian Telegram channels and media outlets are reporting that the Ukrainian army has resumed its advance deeper into the Kursk region, targeting several populated areas.

After several days of relative calm, the frontline in the Kursk region is once again active, according to the Russian Defense Ministry-affiliated Telegram channel "Rybar." However, it remains unclear if the reported movements represent actual advances or simply the stabilization of existing positions. The Ukrainian project DeepState previously identified the settlements that, according to "Rybar," Russia abandoned during its retreat, indicating they are now occupied by Ukrainian forces. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) also noted these areas as being within the combat zone.

"Rybar" mentioned that the villages of Byakhovo and Viktorovka in the Korenevsky district are now under Ukrainian control. The channel also noted recent Ukrainian control over Gordeievka and Vnezapnoye located in the same area, although it did not specify exactly when these villages came under Ukrainian control. Just a day prior, "Rybar" reported that there was no confirmed information of Ukrainian military presence in these locations. Moreover, "Rybar" cites ongoing battles between the areas north of Vnezapnoye and Kulbaki.

Ukrainian control over the road to Snágost would allow the Ukrainian forces to increase pressure on Korenevo and potentially launch an offensive further west of these villages, "Rybar" reported. If advancing westward, Ukrainian troops could trap Russian forces between the river and the border.

The recent surge in activity comes after days of stagnation, as indicated by Z-channels, DeepState, and ISW reports. The last significant advance by Ukrainian forces in the Russian region was recorded by DeepState on August 23rd, when Ukrainian troops took control of Mykhailivka and Bondarevka, located east of Sudzha.

Currently, according to DeepState, Ukrainian forces control 834.7 square kilometers of the Kursk region, with an additional 422.5 square kilometers categorized as a “grey zone.”

All the villages mentioned by "Rybar" on Tuesday are situated along the road leading from the border to the village of Snágost and further to Korenevo. ISW mapped this area as part of the combat zone since August 17.

DeepState identified Byakhovo, Viktorovka, Gordeievka, and Vnezapnoye as occupied by Ukrainian forces on August 20. Pro-Russian blogger Kirill Fedorov also confirmed that Byakhovo was under Ukrainian control as of August 22.

