Ukrainian Forces retake Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region Wednesday, February 28, 2024 5:01:29 PM

Ukrainian forces have recaptured Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region from Russian troops, reported the press service of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The day before, the Russian army had attacked the southeastern part of Krasnohorivka and entered the town. "To prevent the enemy from securing a foothold, the units of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, consisting of fighters from the 1st and 2nd assault battalions, carried out a clearance operation to cleanse the town of enemy forces," the brigade press service said.

Military officials claim that in a relatively short period, the Russians managed to prepare for a protracted defense. Despite heavy resistance and intense fighting, Ukrainian assault forces inflicted irreparable losses on the Russians – about Russian 100 soldiers were killed or wounded.

According to the Ukrainian military, when offered the possibility of surrender, the Russians refused and were thus neutralized in the houses they occupied.

"As of now, Krasnohorivka is under the control of Ukrainian troops!" confirmed the brigade.

Maxim Zhurin, deputy commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, stated that that fact that the Russians were pushed out from Krasnohorivka demonstrate the very counterattacks he had previously mentioned.

"The third assault expelled the enemy, cleared Krasnohorivka, and precluded the possibility of further enemy advances in this locality. At this moment, the Russian forces have neither the power nor the desire to progress in this territory," Zhurin declared.

Previously, Russian Telegram war channels had reported that the Russian Armed Forces had entered Krasnohorivka. The General Staff of the Ukrainain Armed Forces, in its morning briefing on February 28, mentioned only an assault on the town by Russian troops.

On February 27, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War reported that the Russian Armed Forces were attempting to utilize tactical opportunities gained from the capture of Avdiivka to advance further in the Donetsk region.

Brigadier General Alexander Tarnavsky, commander of the Operational-Strategic Group of Forces Tavriya, stated that as of February 27, Ukrainian military had "stabilized the defense line" near Avdiivka. According to the general, Russian forces are being blocked from advancing further near three localities – Berdychi, Orlivka, and Tonenke.

