Ukrainian Forces retake Vovchansk Aggregate Plant from Russian control Tuesday, September 24, 2024 8:25:10 PM

In a daring and intricate operation, units from the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense have successfully freed the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant from Russian occupation, according to a statement issued by GUR.

The meticulous and high-risk operation led to the complete liberation of the plant's territory, with GUR forces eradicating the Russians inside every building of the facility.

Special task groups from GUR—namely "Stugna," "Paragon," "Junger," BDK, and "Terror"—were deployed for this mission. These elite units conducted systematic clearing operations, often engaging in close-quarters combat within the densely built factory complex. In certain instances, Ukrainian special forces engaged in hand-to-hand combat to overcome the enemy.

According to the GUR, the Russian forces had turned the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant into a fortified propaganda "stronghold," protected by some of their most motivated and professional units, including troops from the 45th Spetsnaz Brigade of the Airborne Forces (Kubinka, Moscow).

Additionally, substantial artillery support was continuously directed against the Ukrainian intelligence units. This included the deployment of strike drones, KAB bombs, and heavy flamethrower systems such as "Solntsepek."

Despite the intense and aggressive resistance from the Russians, GUR units managed to neutralize the adversary, capture prisoners, and bolster their prisoner exchange resources. After thoroughly clearing all 30 buildings within the facility, control of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant was handed over to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

