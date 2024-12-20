Ukrainian Forces roll out NATO-approved fiber-optic kamikaze drones Friday, December 20, 2024 5:42:43 PM

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have introduced new fiber-optic kamikaze drones, as announced by the General Staff. Spearheading this innovation is the BLACK WIDOW WEB 10 drone, which can cover more than 5 km and carry up to 2 kg of payload. Notably, this drone has already been approved for use under NATO standards.

Colonel Vitaliy Dobryansky, head of the Innovations Department, emphasized that the use of fiber-optic communication allows operators to circumvent enemy electronic warfare systems, significantly boosting combat capabilities.

Analysts at ArmyInform have pointed out that UAVs equipped with fiber-optic communication meet modern military standards and set new benchmarks in the development of military technologies. In Russia's Kursk region, forces are actively utilizing new drones managed via fiber optics, a method offering significant resilience against electronic warfare measures.

