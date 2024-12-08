Ukrainian Forces secure Chasiv Yar district amid intense battles in Donetsk region Sunday, December 8, 2024 12:00:44 PM

Ukrainian forces have successfully cleared a district in the embattled city of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region from a Russian infantry group, according to Andrii Polukhin, a spokesperson for the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo. In an interview with Suspilne, Polukhin highlighted the intense fighting in the area.

He described the situation as challenging, with the Russians making multiple attempts to assault the Ukrainian positions and employing small infantry groups as sabotage and reconnaissance detachments behind Ukrainian lines. Russian forces have been actively targeting the city with guided aerial bombs and varying artillery systems, using tracked vehicles for infantry transport.

Anastasiia Bobovnikova, a spokesperson for the operational-tactical group "Luhansk," stated that Russia had amassed significant forces near Chasiv Yar. In this vicinity, the Russians are hiding in basements and tunnels, conducting what she termed “meat reconnaissance,” by deploying units to probe for vulnerabilities in Ukrainian defenses.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.