Ukrainian Forces secure strategic footholds across the Dnipro river, cut off key road in Kherson region Friday, November 24, 2023 2:00:35 PM

As of the morning of November 24, the Ukrainian army was able to establish three bridgeheads on the left-bank of the Dnipro river in the Kherson region, according to the Russian Telegram channel "Airborne Troops for Honesty and Justice".

The first two bridgeheads are located in the area of the Antonov Bridge - a road and a railway bridgehead, while the third one was established by Ukrainian troops in the autumn of 2023 near the village of Krynky, east of Kherson.

"The units of the Naval Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue their attempts to expand three bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region," writes the Telegram channel.

According to the report, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have occupied the settlement of Krynky and a forest area to the south of it. They also have fire control over a section of the Oleshki - Nova Kakhovka road, near Krynky.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are exerting pressure on the railway section of the Antonov Bridge in the areas of Peschanyi and Podstepne. However, the situation near the Antonov Bridge, according to propaganda sources, is stable but not great. The Ukrainian units are receiving strong support from artillery on the right bank, and according to Russian sources the situation is worsening.

According to Russian war correspondent Rybar, the Ukrainian armed forces have reportedly stepped up their activities near the village of Krynky. The Kremlin propagandist claims that they have managed to slightly expand their control zone to the south and have deployed fresh forces to the settlement.

This information has been corroborated by the Russian Telegram channel "Airborne Troops for Honesty and Justice". The channel claims that the 810th Marine Brigade, the 144th Motorized Rifle Brigade, as well as the 26th and 326th Assault and Motorized Rifle Regiments stationed in the region, are "completely demoralized."

"As of 21:00 on November 23, 2023, the enemy [Ukrainians] has already cut off the Oleshki - Nova Kakhovka road completely. We anticipate that tomorrow they will advance towards Oleshki," the Russian war correspondents claim.

The Ukrainian command has not yet confirmed the information regarding the advance of their units near Krynky at this time.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.