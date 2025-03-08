Ukrainian Forces seize initiative in Donbas as Russian offensive falters near Pokrovsk and Toretsk Saturday, March 8, 2025 12:32:21 PM

In the latest battlefield developments in Ukraine, military analyst and former 'Aidar' battalion platoon commander Yevhen Dykyi asserts that Russian command has realized their advances in Pokrovsk have hit a wall. Simultaneously, Ukrainian forces have mounted offensives at Russian strongholds along the Oskil River.

Having seized strategic initiative, Ukrainian armed forces are advancing and poised to reclaim Toretsk, a significant urban focal point in the war-torn Donbas region. Meanwhile, Russian efforts are stalling. The Russians are capturing less terrain amid mounting casualties, said Dykyi in a conversation with media outlet NV.

Dykyi pinpointed three critical areas where Ukrainian forces have gained momentum, forcing Russian units into retreat. He remarked, “Russian troop losses have materialized into significant impacts, evident on the frontline changes.”

The veteran noted that Russian troops are at a standstill near Pokrovsk. He suggested that Moscow's military leaders now grasp the futility of their assaults on the city, seen as they divert reinforcements to what they deem more promising locations.

“Not only did we halt them at Pokrovsk, but we initiated—not a grand counteroffensive, as that term has become somewhat tarnished in 2023—but a series of well-thought-out, localized counterblows. Some of these efforts are evolving into full-fledged seizure of initiative,” Dykyi highlighted.

Live updates from DeepState indicate multiple sections on the Pokrovsk axis where Ukrainian units have pushed Russian forces back over recent weeks.

Dykyi also commented that while providing his statements to NV, Ukrainian troops are actively liberating Toretsk. He described it as a substantial urban center, marking a notably large-scale territorial success in this conflict phase.

"This marks a significant reclamation, a noteworthy first in recent history. We've regained control over sizable urban territories. Toretsk is set to be a pioneering example," the veteran declared.

However, it’s worth noting that some DeepState analysts are yet to reflect these changes in Toretsk, with about 80% reportedly under possible Russian control.

Another focal area Dykyi referenced is the sector in Kharkiv Oblast. Here, Russian forces had established two strongholds west of the Oskil River, posing severe threats. As Russian efforts have been thwarted at Pokrovsk, Ukrainian troops are primed to reclaim these strategic points.

“They're no longer expanding. Instead, efforts are focused on dismantling these outposts. The timeline is unknown, given the entrenched Russian positions, but the work has undoubtedly started,” Dykyi remarked.

Beyond Donbas's three specific sectors, Dykyi suggested potential breakthroughs in the Kursk region too, signaling “positive progress” as Ukrainian forces begin targeting Russian logistics and rear elements. “Across the frontline, we're methodically, though cautiously, assuming control,” he concluded.

As of March 7, at 10 PM Ukrainian time, the General Staff of the Ukraine Armed Forces reported ongoing front-line conditions. It documented 109 Russian assaults over the last day, with Pokrovsk (25 attacks), Toretsk (22), and Lyman (16) marked as the hottest zones.

It's notable that as of March 5, analysts from the DeepState project reported a significant decline in Russian storming attempts near Pokrovsk. Their infographics reveal that Russian activities drastically dropped between January 26 and February 2. While two surges occurred post-February, March 4 witnessed a stark reduction, with merely 17 attacks recorded.

