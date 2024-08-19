Ukrainian Forces set sights on logistical hub of Rylsk in Kursk offensive Monday, August 19, 2024 9:30:31 PM

After the destruction of bridges over the Seym River, the objectives of the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region became clearer: Ukrainian forces have now set their sights on Rylsk and are moving towards taking control of territory south of the Seym River.

The Seym River near the border is emerging as a significant dividing line on the front in the Kursk region, suggesting the primary strategic aim of the Ukrainian military in this area. Ukrainian attack aircraft have already targeted three bridges over the Seym River multiple times. By Monday, Ukrainian troops had destroyed all vehicular crossings west of the village of Korenеvо, located on the far north-west corner of the contested area. However, the main operational target for the Ukrainian forces appears to lie further north.

The small town of Rylsk, located just 25 kilometers from Korenovo, also sits on the Seym River and has become a reachable target for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, reports the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

Rylsk serves as a significant logistical hub for Russia, given its status as an important railway junction. According to The Moscow Times, the regional railroad network is already on the brink of collapse due to ongoing combat and the deployment of additional reinforcements. Any further Ukrainian attacks are likely to exacerbate the already critical situation for supplying Russian troops. It remains unclear how far the Ukrainian forces can and intend to advance without overextending their positions. The intensity of the fighting has visibly escalated.

While Ukrainian forces don't yet control all the Russian territory south of the river, they are making rapid inroads into the Kursk region. Over the weekend, Ukraine destroyed several bridges spanning the Seym River.

