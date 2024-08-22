Ukrainian Forces slow down Russian advance near Pokrovsk Thursday, August 22, 2024 7:18:27 PM

Ukrainian Forces are gaining some precious time as battles rage on for the settlements of Hrodivka and Novohrodivka. The situation around Ptyche is more intense, according to a Ukrainian Forces officer with the callsign "Alex".

Fighting continues in the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk Oblast, with heavy engagements centered on Hrodivka and Novohrodivka. Ukrainian troops have succeeded in slightly disrupting the pace of the Russian invaders, the officer, known as "Alex," wrote on his Telegram channel on August 22.

"Currently, there are ongoing battles for Hrodivka and Novohrodivka. We’ve managed to slow down the enemy's pace a bit, potentially giving us some additional time while battles continue for these areas,” wrote the Ukrainian officer.

He highlighted that conditions are severe around Ptyche, with enemy forces aiming to capture Kalynove to position themselves behind Ukrainian units defending Karlivka.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on August 21, Defensive Forces repelled 53 enemy assault and advancement operations, specifically towards Panteleimonivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Zelenyi Hai, Myrolyubivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka, and Ptyche.

On August 22, an officer from the 1st Separate Detachment of the "OMEGA" Special Forces unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, with the callsign "Samurai," shared insights. According to him, Russian forces near Pokrovsk not only outnumber Ukraine's units but are also more aggressive in their assaults. Still, the situation remains under control.

On the same day, military correspondent Bohdan Miroshnikov reported the beginning of battles for Novohrodivka in Donetsk Oblast. He noted that the advance rate of the Russian troops is currently at the same level as late March, west of Avdiivka, implying a slowdown.

