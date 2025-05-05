Ukrainian Forces step up operations in Russia's Kursk region Monday, May 5, 2025 11:03:00 AM

Russian social media sources report heightened activity by Ukrainian Armed Forces in Russia's Kursk region, particularly in the Glushkovsky district. According to the Russian Telegram channel Upravlenie Z, Ukrainian Forces used FPV drones, and a firefight erupted near a railway station.

The channel noted a tense situation in the Kursk region, specifying that Ukrainian forces fired on the Tetkino settlement using various weapons, alongside a reported skirmish in the vicinity of the railway station involving five Ukrainian combatants, who subsequently retreated to the Ryzhkovka settlement. Ukrainian troops also reportedly blew up a bridge near the Zvan-noe settlement.

“The activity is associated with further actions we are aware of. We are awaiting news,” stated the channel’s authors.

Nikolai Volobuev, head of the Belovsky district in the Kursk region, reported at 9 a.m. on his Telegram channel that a motor road segment between the villages of Shchegolek and Samoryadovo was under FPV drone attack, cautioning residents in the "gray zone" areas about the looming danger.

The General Staff of Ukraine reported as of 8:00 a.m. on May 5 that Ukrainian forces had repelled 23 Russian attacks in the Kursk direction over the previous day. Simultaneously, it was noted that Russian forces conducted 317 artillery attacks, including 11 from multiple launch rocket systems, besides executing 10 aerial strikes across the region.

The Russian command has not commented on the Ukrainian operations in Kursk yet.

On April 23, Russian media reported that Ukrainian Forces allegedly retreated from the Kursk region. The Ukrainian Center for Combating Disinformation of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council dismissed such claims, indicating that the opponent launched these falsehoods to discredit the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

