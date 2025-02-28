Ukrainian Forces strike critical Russian military and infrastructure targets Friday, February 28, 2025 9:50:14 AM

Ukrainian forces have successfully destroyed a Russian depot harboring thermobaric munitions in the Donetsk region. The strike was executed during the early hours of Friday, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on February 28. Eyewitnesses captured video footage of the powerful detonation, showcasing the aftermath of the attack on the depot.

In addition to the depot, Ukrainian forces delivered significant blows to three other vital targets. Among them was the Ilsky Oil Refinery, located in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, a facility critical to supplying the Russian occupying army. The extent of the damage inflicted on these assets is still being evaluated, according to military officials.

The Ukrainian military also targeted a command-observation post used by Russian forces in the Zaporizhzhia region. The offensive resulted in the strike on a residential building near the village of Kopani, being utilized by the occupying 1429th Motor Rifle Regiment.

On February 26, Ukrainian forces carried out attacks on several strategic sites held by Russian occupiers in temporarily controlled Crimea and Russia's Krasnodar region.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.