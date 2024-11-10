Ukrainian Forces strike key Russian ammunition depot in Bryansk Sunday, November 10, 2024 10:08:43 AM

Ukrainian Forces launched an overnight drone assault targeting ammunition depots of Russia's 1060th Logistics Support Center, formerly the 120th Arsenal of the Main Rocket and Artillery Directorate, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.

The General Staff reports indicated at least eight explosions were recorded. "Objective verification results indicate the presence of at least two fires within the military unit's territory and signs of secondary detonation," the statement reads.

The Telegram channel "Oko Gora ✘ News and Analytics" identified the drone strike's location as the 120th Arsenal of the Main Rocket and Artillery Directorate in Bryansk (military unit 42696), situated 105 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The Russian Defense Ministry's report stated that between 7 to 10 a.m. Moscow time, air defense systems downed 14 Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk region. Regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on his Telegram channel, "A drone attack in Bryansk has resulted in fires at non-residential facilities."

The Russian Defense Ministry further stated that air defenses destroyed a total of 70 Ukrainian drones, including 34 over the Moscow region. On the other hand, Ukraine's Air Force reported a record-setting drone assault on Ukrainian territory, involving 145 Shahed-type and unidentified drones.

