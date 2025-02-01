Ukrainian Forces strike key Russian command center in Kursk region Saturday, February 1, 2025 8:44:20 AM

Ukraine's Forces have successfully struck the Russian Armed Forces' command center 'Kursk' located in the city of Rylsk. Another vital command unit of the Russian army has been taken out.

A precision strike effectively targeted the headquarters of the 'Kursk' military grouping, reported the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on their Telegram channel.

Details are scant at this moment. It is known that the strike occurred on January 31. The General Staff described the operation as "precise and coordinated."

“This operation is part of our systematic effort to neutralize enemy command posts, thereby depriving them of the ability to coordinate military operations and logistics,” the military stated. Further efforts to dismantle the Russian command control system will continue, aiming to reduce the offensive capabilities of the occupiers.

Ukrainian journalist and war correspondent Andrii Tsaplienko disclosed some details of the operation. "As a result of the strike on the 'Kursk' command hub, its operations are currently crippled. Units that fall under this grouping find themselves momentarily without effective coordination," Tsaplienko reported.

He noted that this grouping is under the control of the Commander of the Strategic North Department, Colonel General Oleksandr Lapin, who is now forced to assume direct control of the Kursk direction.

