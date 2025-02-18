Ukrainian Forces strike key Russian military and energy infrastructure in Krasnodar region Tuesday, February 18, 2025 2:30:10 PM

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed successful precision strikes by Ukrainian Forces on fuel-energy and military infrastructure in Russia's Krasnodar region yesterday.

The Ukrainian Forces targeted the Ilsky Oil Refinery, which has an annual processing capacity of 6.6 million tons of oil. The facility experienced a major fire outbreak.

Additionally, two oil pumping stations, "Andreapol" and "Kropotkinskaya," were hit. The latter is the largest oil pumping station in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium on Russian territory. These stations were crucial for transporting fuel to the Russian military and are now out of operation, complicating fuel logistics for the aggressor state's armed forces.

Just last week, drones attacked the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar, a critical component of Russia's military infrastructure.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.