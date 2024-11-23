Ukrainian Forces strike key Russian military hub at Berdyansk port Saturday, November 23, 2024 9:49:34 AM

A powerful explosion rocked the occupied port city of Berdyansk on the evening of November 22, as Ukraine’s defense forces delivered a strike against Russian military assets, reported Petro Andryushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, on his Telegram channel.

The attack occurred around 11:40 PM on Friday. "Berdyansk. Port. How’s it going? Preliminary reports suggest a hit," noted Andryushchenko. Later, he confirmed that the attack successfully reached its target. "Following the blast, a glow and signs of a fire could be seen, which lasted about thirty minutes. The smell of burning was noticeable in Berdyansk's coastal areas," Andryushchenko added.

Yevgeny Balitsky, the Kremlin-appointed "governor" of the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia region, confirmed the strike.

According to Balitsky's account, a guided missile was launched at the port, sparking a fire that was reportedly extinguished. He asserts that no one was injured and claims the missile attack did not impact the operations of the Russian-controlled port.

Late on November 22, the city’s military administration also reported explosions in occupied Berdyansk. By the morning of November 23, Petro Andryushchenko, an advisor to the Mariupol mayor, stated that following the blasts, signs of a fire were visible and lasted about half an hour, with a burning smell lingering in the coastal areas.

In late October, drones attacked the Berdyansk port. The attack on the occupied city led to power outages, with thick smoke billowing over the port from a significant blaze. Numerous ambulances and fire trucks responded to the scene.

For the first time Russia installed authorities officially acknowledged the damaging of installations within the city, including a building they claim serves as an "administration." Several city districts experienced blackouts, and government operations were halted.

