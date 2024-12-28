Ukrainian Forces strike key Russian missile production facility Saturday, December 28, 2024 12:01:00 PM

In a significant blow to Russia's military manufacturing capabilities, Ukrainian forces have struck an important facility in the Russian military-industrial complex—it is reported that aerial targets managed to traverse 200 kilometers over occupied territory to reach their mark.

The Russian army has lost one of its five plants manufacturing components for various types of missiles, including ballistic missiles and MLRS. This targeted strike by Ukrainian forces is a strategic move to diminish Russia's capability to attack Ukraine. Details of this recent operation were shared on the Ukrainian Military Communications Directorate ("StratCom of the AFU") Facebook page.

According to StratCom's statement, the attack was a precision strike, though the specifics of the weaponry used were not disclosed. The exact date of the incident remains vague, only mentioned as taking place "recently." The plant targeted is involved in the production of fuel for Russian ballistic missiles, according to the report. It is hoped that this will reduce the Kremlin's capacity to shell Ukrainian territory, civilian areas, and infrastructure.

The Ukrainian military's message does not specify the name of the enterprise in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, which was successfully targeted.

Andrey Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, explained that the attack possibly targeted one of Russia's largest chemical plants, which produces rocket fuel and components for solid-fuel engines, such as for MLRS missiles. Meanwhile, Russian authorities claimed ten ATACMS missiles were used, but no corroborating evidence has been released.

In November 2024, an OSINT analyst discussed five Russian plants involved in missile production. Among these, he mentioned a plant in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, located near the occupied Luhansk region. To reach it, a drone or a missile must cross 200 kilometers of Russian-occupied territory. The plant is situated at an approximate location of coordinates 48.2976, 40.1825, where products essential for the "Molodets," "Topol," "Uragan," "Smerch," and "Tornado" missile systems are made. The nearest similar facility is located 400 km away, near Moscow.

On December 24th, reports emerged indicating that, following the strike on the Millerovo airfield, Russian authorities have been actively withdrawing aircraft further from the front lines.

