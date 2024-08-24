Ukrainian Forces strike major Russian ammunition depot in Voronezh region Saturday, August 24, 2024 10:30:50 AM

On Saturday, August 24, Ukrainian intelligence forces carried out a successful attack on a large Russian ammunition depot located near the city of Ostrogozhsk in the Voronezh region. The news was confirmed by the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence (GUR) on Telegram.

The depot served the Western military grouping of the Russian army and stored over five thousand tons of various munitions: including small arms ammunition, tank and artillery shells, and surface-to-air rockets.

"Detonation continues! A festive roar reaching the heavens," reads the statement.

The Telegram channel ASTRA confirmed that an overnight drone attack on the Voronezh region led to an explosion at an ammunition depot in Ostrogozhsk.

"Ostrogozhsk hosts a training center for junior specialists in the Russian Ministry of Defense's armored vehicle service," the channel noted. ASTRA also published videos purportedly showing smoke from the depot fire and sounds of explosions. Click here to view the footage.

Regional Governor Alexander Gusev announced in his Telegram channel that an emergency mode has been imposed in three localities to handle the detonation of explosive objects in Ostrogozhsky District. "Two individuals were injured: one woman was hospitalized in serious condition, while another sustained minor injuries and declined hospitalization," Gusev disclosed. Read his full statement here.

Earlier, Governor Gusev had informed via Telegram that multiple drones were destroyed by air defense forces and electronic warfare means overnight on August 24th in the Voronezh region. "The falling debris caused a fire, leading to the explosion of ammunition," he mentioned, without specifying the exact location. Full details can be found here.

On the night of August 24th, Gusev issued and later rescinded two "drone attack danger" alerts in the Voronezh region. One person suffered shrapnel wounds during one of these attacks, according to Gusev.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also reported on August 24th via Telegram that air defense measures successfully brought down seven aircraft-type UAVs overnight. "Five UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Voronezh region, with one each intercepted over the Belgorod and Bryansk regions," the Ministry stated. Access their report here.

