Ukrainian military has once again targeted the command center of Russia's 8th Combined Arms Army with a precision strike on July 3, marking the second attack on this facility within a week.

Additionally, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully hit the command post of Russia's 20th Motorized Rifle Division in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

While enemy losses are still being assessed, Ukraine’s General Staff has noted that the series of precise attacks significantly hinders Russian forces' ability to plan and execute military operations in the region. They have emphasized that any continued efforts to occupy Ukrainian territories will be met with precise retaliation, costing the aggressor dearly.

The initial strike on the 8th Army's command post occurred on June 30, which had already complicated Russian operational planning near Pokrovsk and Toretsk, according to the General Staff.

The exact location of the latest strike remains undisclosed. However, before the previous attack, reports emerged about the targeting of a Russian military facility in occupied Donetsk, with Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, noting that it was "highly significant."

On the night of July 1, Ukrainian drones targeted Luhansk, followed by explosions and a fire in occupied Khartsyzsk the next day. According to the Security Service of Ukraine, an ammunition depot was hit.

On July 3, the former "head" of the occupied Luhansk, Manolis Pilavov was reportedly killed in an explosion.

