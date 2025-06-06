Ukrainian Forces strike Russian airfields in overnight drone attacks Friday, June 6, 2025 9:42:41 AM

Ukrainian military forces successfully targeted Russian airfields harboring aircraft and various military installations, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The strikes were initiated on June 6th, hitting the Engels airfield in Russia's Saratov region, known for hosting Russian aircraft remaining after the "Spider Web" operation by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Additionally, the Dyagilevo airfield in the Ryazan region suffered hits. This site houses aerial refuelers and escort fighters, used by the adversary to support missile strikes on Ukraine. Strategic Russian bombers also operate out of Dyagilevo.

In the Saratov region, extensive fires erupted after confirmed hits on at least three fuel storage tanks, resulting in a massive blaze. Russian emergency services reportedly struggled to contain the fire, marked by heavy smoke and scores of explosions at the target sites. Damage assessments are underway.

In Ryazan, where the assault on Dyagilevo was successful, Russian air defense systems were reportedly activated. A fire reportedly broke out near the airfield, with outcomes still being assessed.

Ukrainian Forces have also launched attacks on military sites in both Russia and Ukrainian territories under temporary occupation. Specifically, they targeted a logistics node of the Russian Army's 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 72nd Motorized Rifle Division near Kulbakovo in Russia's Kursk region. Damage assessments are ongoing.

The General Staff emphasized, "Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, along with other components of the Defense Forces, participated in these operations. Strikes on military infrastructure will continue until the complete cessation of the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine."

Previously, on June 1st, the SBU conducted a special operation within Russian territory, destroying or damaging approximately 40 military aircraft. Ukrainian drones targeted four Russian military airfields: Olenya, Belaya, Dyagilevo, and Ivanovo. The SBU later revealed this as part of the "Pautina" operation, where Ukraine managed to strike 34% of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers, estimated to be worth seven billion dollars.

