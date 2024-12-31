Ukrainian Forces strike Russian base in Kursk region with Storm Shadow missiles Tuesday, December 31, 2024 1:00:41 PM

Ukraine's Armed Forces have reportedly hit a Russian military base in Lgov with Storm Shadow missiles, located in the Kursk region, resulting in significant casualties. At least eight Russian soldiers have been confirmed killed, reports the news outlet ASTRA, citing informed anonymous sources.

The attack on December 30 saw a minimum of six Storm Shadow missiles breach Russian defenses, hitting the intended target which sources suggest could have either been a Russian military headquarters or a troop base situated on Sverdlova Street. This precision strike left no civilian casualties in its wake, although regional authorities noted that one civilian suffered injuries during the operation.

This incident follows another recent setback for the Russian forces. On December 29, Ukraine's armed forces reportedly destroyed a command post of the Russian army in Lgov. This earlier strike reportedly resulted in the deaths of 18 Russian servicemen.

