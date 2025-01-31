Ukrainian Forces strike Russian command center in Kursk region Friday, January 31, 2025 11:00:57 AM

Ukrainian forces have destroyed a command post of the Russian troops in the city of Rylsk, in the Kursk region, reported the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

"Today, the missile and artillery units of Ukraine's Defense Forces delivered a fire strike on the command post of the Russian Armed Forces in Rylsk, Kursk region,” the statement reads. The targeted and coordinated attack resulted in the destruction of the enemy control center.

The operation marks part of a systematic effort to dismantle Russian command centers, thereby impairing their ability to effectively coordinate military actions and logistics.

"The destruction of enemy command posts will continue until the complete cessation of Russian aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff added.

A month ago, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a Russian command point in Lgov, also in Kursk. The attack targeted the command structure of Russia's 810th Marine Infantry Brigade, resulting in the death of the deputy brigade commander and 17 other Russian soldiers, as subsequently reported.

In January, Ukrainian forces also hit a command post of Russia's 8th Guards Army in Khartsyzk, a city temporarily under occupation.

