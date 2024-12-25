Ukrainian Forces strike Russian command post in Kursk region Wednesday, December 25, 2024 11:35:00 AM

In a strategic move, Ukrainian forces have targeted a command post belonging to the 810th Marine Brigade in Russia's Kursk region, according to the Strategic Command of Ukraine. The site was allegedly located in an abandoned civilian building, marking part of a comprehensive campaign aimed at weakening the military capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces. The attack occurred in the town of Lgov, Kursk Region, and was reported by Ukraine's Strategic Command on Telegram.

Media outlet Mash, associated with Russian law enforcement, published the purported aftermath of the strike. Images allegedly depicting the impact of the strike in the Kursk region were circulated.

“This strike is a component of a sweeping campaign aimed at disrupting the Russian Armed Forces' ability to coordinate military operations against the Ukrainian people,” stated the announcement.

Russian source "Pepel Kursk" claims the command post was situated near a sugar factory, despite assertions that it was housed in an abandoned civilian building. Additionally, reports indicate the strike was claimed to have taken place at night, although it occurred in the morning.

