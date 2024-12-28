Ukrainian Forces strike Russian drone facility in Oryol region Saturday, December 28, 2024 10:51:07 AM

Ukrainian Forces targeted a warehouse containing "Shahed" drones in Russia's Oryol region, reported Ukraine's General Staff. The drones were stored in a concrete structure, according to sources. Reportedly, the strike resulted in the deaths of two Russian soldiers and hospitalization of seven others with various injuries.

On December 26, Ukrainian Air Forces, alongside other Defense Forces components, launched an attack on a fortified Russian military facility in the Oryol region. This operation led to the destruction of a storage, maintenance, and repair site for Shahed kamikaze drones, which constituted a series of protected concrete structures, as per the statement. This strike has significantly diminished Russia's capacity to launch UAV raids against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

The General Staff emphasized that Ukraine is aware of the positions of Russian military assets and will continue its efforts to identify and target such targets on Russian territory. Social media reports indicate the warehouse was hit by three Storm Shadow missiles, and it was situated between the villages of Rudnevo and Tsymbulovo in the Oryol region. As a result of the assault, two Russian soldiers have been reported dead, and seven others injured.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.