Ukrainian Forces strike Russian military assets in overnight attack Saturday, January 18, 2025 9:53:44 AM

In a series of overnight operations on January 18, Ukrainian Forces delivered significant blows to Russian military assets. Among their notable achievements was the successful attack on the "March 8" oil depot of Rosrezerv in the Tula region, as reported by the Ukrainian General Staff on their official Telegram channel.

The strike on the Russian oil depot was executed using drones. The operation was carried out by the Ukrainian military intelligence along with other units of the Defense Forces. The attack resulted in the facility catching fire.

"The facility stored, among other things, petroleum products... It is known to be involved in supplying the Russian occupying army," reported the General Staff. The full impact of the attack is still being assessed.

The strike, hitting the "8 March" plant near the settlements of Uzlovaya and Dedilovo, occurred around 2:20 a.m., igniting fuel tanks and leading to a significant conflagration.

Regional Governor Dmitry Milyaev confirmed the incident in a nighttime message, referring to an "ignition of a fuel container at one of the region’s enterprises," though details were sparse. He noted that Russian air defense systems intercepted five Ukrainian UAVs over Tula overnight but did not specify how many drones evaded interception.

The "8 March" plant, affiliated with the Central Federal District’s Rosreserv Management, specializes in the storage and management of state material reserves, including petroleum products. Given its strategic importance, information about this facility remains classified. The plant operates 58 fuel tanks in the Dedilovo area, emphasizing its logistical significance.

The oil depot wasn't the only target that night. A radar station "Nebo-SVU" was located and destroyed in the occupied part of Kherson.

The "Nebo-SVU" (1L119) is designed for the automatic detection, coordinate measurement, and tracking of a wide range of modern airborne objects, including stealth technology targets. The station can detect targets at distances up to 400 kilometers and altitudes up to 40 kilometers in circular scan mode. "Nebo-SVU" plays a key role in Russia's air defense system.

Additionally, Ukrainian forces inflicted serious damage to Russia’s air defense system in the Donbas. They struck a "Buk-M1" complex as well as a radar station belonging to the "S-300" system.

"We will continue to carry out such strikes until the full cessation of armed Russian aggression against Ukraine," promised the General Staff.

Russian analyst Anatoly Nesmiyan (El Murid) commented on the attack on his Telegram, stating, "By initiating this war, the Kremlin has deprived Russia of security."

"This has become the new norm, and it must be understood it will remain with us for a long time," the Russian expert noted. "There is no magic wand to return everything to a forgotten peaceful life … Our authorities have fully managed to lead the country into a state of routine and commonplace catastrophe, which one even ceases to notice," he added.

