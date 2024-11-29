Ukrainian Forces strike Russian S-400 air defense system in occupied Crimea Friday, November 29, 2024 10:00:18 AM

An explosion was reported in occupied Crimea after 11 a.m. on November 29, sending a massive column of thick, white-gray smoke into the sky. Online reports suggest the possible target was a Russian S-400 missile defense system installation. The head of Ukraine’s Center for Counteracting Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, made the announcement.

“Crimea. Rumors suggest a strike hit the location of a Russian S-400 system,” said the head of Ukraine’s Center for Counteracting Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko.

Local authorities describe the incident as an explosion of an "explosive" device, assuring that the situation is under control. This was stated by Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev.

"I see your messages regarding activities by emergency services on the northern side of the city. Law enforcement is currently verifying reports of a potentially explosive device. The situation is under control. I urge everyone to remain calm and rely solely on official information," Razvozhayev stated.

As of now, Ukrainian authorities have not officially commented on the strikes in Crimea on November 29.

Occupied Crimea witnessed significant turmoil on the morning of November 27. Russian forces reported a missile attack on military airfields in Belbek and Saky. Local residents claim spotting around four dozen UAVs in the sky, with speculation about potential "Neptune" strikes on the peninsula.

